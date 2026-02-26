New Sci-Fi Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Takes the TTRPG Into Space

Dungeons & Dragons is best known as a fantasy role-playing game, full of magic, dwarves, and elves. Depending on your chosen adventure, that fantasy can take on a variety of flavors, from steampunk to horror to classic high fantasy. But a new 3rd party supplement is going to take D&D players somewhere they’ve seldom gone before: outer space. Neon Odyssey comes from Avantris Entertainment, the team behind the record-breaking folk-horror supplement Crooked Moon. And they just might have outdone themselves with this one.

Avantris Entertainment recently announced Neon Odyssey, a new space opera supplement built for D&D 5e. Like their previous folk-horror adventure, The Crooked Moon, this game will get its start on Kickstarter. And from the looks of it, Neon Odyssey may well smash the impressive funding record set by The Crooked Moon. Billed as “Star Wars meets Cowboy Bebop with a coat of Synthwave paint,” this sci-fi adventure will be a whole new way to play D&D.

Neon Odyssey Sci-Fi D&D 5e Supplement Heads to Kickstarter This May

With a neon-soaked sci-fi vibe, this trailer honestly had me at “robot pug.” But adorable cyborg dog aside, Neon Odyssey is an ambitious and exciting project that will give D&D fans a new flavor of adventure to try. It’s Avantris Entertainment’s biggest project to date, comprised of 3 books that span a whopping 1,400+ pages. The supplement will offer D&D 5e players everything they need to dig into “cinematic, character-driven adventures with a bombastic style.”

The team behind Neon Odyssey built this brand new sci-fi adventure with longtime D&D players and newcomers in mind. As the trailer attests, the adventure is inspired by iconic sci-fi movies, retro video games, and pop culture nostalgia from the 80s and 90s. It’s headed to Kickstarter this May, where fans will have a chance to back the project to secure an early copy and the traditional crowdfunding perks that campaigns like this entail.

Image courtesy of Avantris Entertainment

Neon Odyssey brings players to the Stardust Rhapsody setting, putting them in the role of bounty hunters making their living by taking odd jobs through the vastness of outer space. The core set of books will include the Outrunner’s Handbook character guide, Cosmic Codex setting book, and an Overdrive Expansion full of additional systems, including ship upgrades, racing, and more. It will feature re-skinned core D&D 5e classes to suit the sci-fi setting, along with a brand-new Machinist class steeped in technomancy goodness. And of course, 300+ alien monsters to contend with, space combat, and an expansive sci-fi galaxy to explore.

Ahead of Neon Odyssey’s May launch on Kickstarter, Avantris Entertainment will highlight the supplement in a new weekly programming slate. So if you want to see more of what this supplement has to offer before you back the Kickstarter, you can stay tuned to the Avantris Entertainment YouTube channel for an in-depth look at mechanics, character options, and the Stardust Rhapsody setting. You can find more information about Neon Odyssey and sign up for VIP status on the game’s official website.

