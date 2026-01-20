5 Upcoming 2026 TTRPGs Dungeons & Dragons Fans Shouldn’t Miss

Many tabletop gaming fans get their start by playing Dungeons & Dragons, which is arguably the most well-known TTRPG around. It’s a classic for a reason, with years of established lore and rules revisions to make it an icon in the fantasy TTRPG space. But sometimes, your table wants to explore other options in the tabletop RPG space. Trying out new systems and exploring new worlds can bring the spark back, reminding you why you fell in love with rolling dice in the first place.

Thankfully, there are always new and exciting things happening in the tabletop gaming space. With new editions, expansions, and entire systems being developed all the time, there are plenty of options for digging into something new in the TTRPG space. So if you and your friends are looking for a new TTRPG to try in 2026, these 5 upcoming releases just might fit the bill.

5) Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork

Image courtesy of Modiphius

As its name suggests, this TTRPG is set in the world of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series. It began on Kickstarter, with a successful funding campaign back in 2024. Early backers have already gotten a chance to check out this brand-new system from Modiphius, which has a narrative focus and uses simplified dice rolls. Now, a retail edition of the core rulebook, along with a starter set and a new adventure, will be hitting shelves at local game stores in Q2 2026.

Fans of the Discworld series and anyone looking for a new fantasy TTRPG system will definitely want to keep an eye out for this one. That said, seasoned D&D players will need some time to adjust to the less numbers-driven playstyle, which breaks away from D20 skill rolls and leans into narrative-driven mechanics instead.

4) Twilight Sword

If you love D&D but want something outside the standard high fantasy setting, Twilight Sword is one to watch. This TTRPG draws its inspiration from classic JRPGs, Studio Ghibli, and The Legend of Zelda. Created by Two Little Mice, Twilight Sword uses a new, original game system that’s primarily driven by D12 rolls using a variety of ability scores. Players are also challenged to bring hope back to the world, with mechanics that reward kind and helpful deeds.

Twilight Sword launched on Backerit back in late 2025 and successfully blew past its funding goal. Now, the TTRPG is expected to ship out to backers in July 2026. While the Backerit campaign has ended, there is a limited-time pre-order option to enter a late pledge and pre-order to be among the first players to try out this new JRPG-inspired TTRPG.

3) Invincible: Superhero Roleplaying

Image courtesy of Free League and Skybound

The beloved comic series turned animated hit series is getting the TTRPG treatment. It comes from Free League Publishing and Skybound, giving fans an officially licensed way to roleplay in the superhero world of Invincible. The game uses Year Zero Engine mechanics, with some adaptations to suit the unique world of Invincible.

This upcoming superhero role-playing game had a successful Kickstarter campaign back in late 2025, with a 48-page quickstart guide to give players a look at what’s to come. These early materials earned it a place as one of the most anticipated TTRPGs of 2026. Though quite different from D&D in its system and setting, this is nevertheless a game that any TTRPG fans will want to check out when it arrives, most likely later this year, at least for Kickstarter backers.

2) Mistborn Campaign Setting for Cosmere RPG

Image courtesy of brotherwise games and dragonsteel

The Cosmere RPG is finally bringing fans an official Mistborn campaign setting in 2026. Released in 2025 with the Stormlight Archive set, the Cosmere RPG from Brotherwise Games will put out its next major expansion to the fantasy TTRPG this year. While obviously exciting for Brandon Sanderson fans, the Mistborn setting is ideal for anyone interested in a TTRPG with a unique magical system.

The Cosmere RPG is a great fit for D&D fans due to its use of relatively familiar D20 mechanics. So, it can be a great fit for your table’s first step away from D&D 5e, offering a new setting and new rules without going too far into the unknown. And with the Mistborn campaign setting coming, there’s plenty more to look forward to from this TTRPG in 2026.

1) Shadowdark: The Western Reaches

Image courtesy of The Arcane Library

The Shadowdark RPG system itself is not new, with a successful Kickstarter campaign bringing it to life back in 2023. But it is ideal for old school D&D and TTRPG fans, as it’s part of the Old School Revival (OSR) movement to bring classic dungeon-crawling vibes back to the TTRPG space. Shadowdark uses a D20-based system that will feel familiar, but it brings players into a new dark fantasy world all its own.

This year, Shadowdark is putting out a massive new campaign setting expansion. This will add 18 new playable character classes, new ancestries, gear, and spells, along with an expansive new sandbox campaign setting. The tome brings together published online materials and new content for a major expansion that makes 2026 a great time to check out Shadowdark. Kickstarter fulfillment for the new goods is expected in Spring 2026, with late pledges available until February 28th. And if you want to get a sense of the gameplay, the Glass Cannon Podcast actual play series is currently playing Shadowdark.

Are you planning to try any new (or new-to-you) TTRPGs in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!