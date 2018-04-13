Secret BioShock Game Reportedly in Development

BioShock: Infinite was the latest title in the franchise, and the first person shooter was instantly hailed for its incredible journey into Rapture with stunningly detailed characters and immersive twists. But, the game came out in 2013 and many are wondering ‘what’s next?’

According to a recent report from Kotaku, there’s a super secret new BioShock in the works. With how far Infinite strayed from the rest of the (much darker) franchise, many long-time fans are eager to learn which way the future of the series will go. During a feature concerning Mafia III studio Hangar 13, it was revealed there was a small group of developers working on a project codenamed Parkside. Turns out, Parkside was actually referencing the next BioShock.

As referenced in the report, it was so hush hush during recruiting that even other members of Hangar 13 weren’t aware of it. This, naturally, created a divide within the work environment when half of the staff knew something juicy but weren’t allowed to speak about it with their own co-workers within the same company.

According to Kotaku’s report, “If anyone from Hangar 13 tried to strike up a conversation with them, they’d say, ‘Oh, we can’t really talk about it,’” said one person familiar with the studio. “It was all very tight-lipped.”

During this time, the studio was going through some major hardships both with sales and massive layoffs. The time was tumultuous and the tension surrounding ‘why wasn’t I chosen for this project’ only contributed more to that fact.

“The issue is that Parkside‘s not ready for lots of people,” said one person involved during this investigation. “They’re trying to be really smart about figuring out what the core thing is. They’re careful about not falling into the same problem every studio has, where they have too many people and nothing for them to do.”

Since then however, the project Parkside became some convoluted with no clear direction that it in itself morphed into something almost unrecognizable. Unfortunately, there has since been more layoffs and a huge company shift so there’s no telling what the next title to emerge from the ashes will be. Will it be the next BioShock, or will it be something else entirely? Only time will tell, until then the future of the franchise remains a mystery.

