Secret Of Mana Remake Will Get A Physical Release – But There’s Only One Place You Can Get It

2018 is going to start off just the right way for Square Enix, as the company is bringing back a classic Super Nintendo role-playing game for fans to enjoy – Secret of Mana!

Announced earlier this year, the game promises to keep the exciting action we’ve come to expect from the 16-bit classic, along with refined visuals and music. And now, you can get a physical copy that you can add to your collection!

Square Enix has announced that Secret of Mana will get a physical edition for the PlayStation 4, so you die-hard collectors can add it to your collection with ease. However, there’s a catch – you can only get it from a specific retailer.

Fortunately, that retailer is GameStop, and you can now place pre-orders on the company’s website. The stores should begin taking pre-orders shortly as well. (The game can also be pre-ordered digitally on Steam and PlayStation 4, if you prefer to go that route.)

GameStop has offered up a little bit of incentive for those of you who pre-order the game, as you’ll also get a trio of bonus costumes within the game. These include:

Moogle Suit for Randi, Primm and Popol

Tiger Two-Piece for Primm

Tiger Suit for Randi and Popol

The game can also be pre-ordered physically for customers in Canada through EB Games, and in Latin America at “all participating retailers,” though a list was not given at the time of the report.

While getting the game for your library is the important thing, there are those folks that can’t get enough of owning a physical release to call their own. Just ask anyone that still owns a complete copy of Chrono Trigger for the Super Nintendo – these things are worth their weight in gold. So, for those people, don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a beautiful game!

Secret of Mana will release on February 15th, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Steam/PC. Be sure to check out our hands-on report!