Classic Sega Games Returning This Year With New Remasters

Not one, but two classic Sega games are returning with new releases this year thanks to new remasters for each game. Thanks to primarily Sonic the Hedgehog — as well as the likes of Yakuza, Total War, and Persona — Sega has been experiencing a renaissance in the modern era. However, it still is nothing like the peak of Sega that the industry witnessed in the 90s and early 2000s. Those that yearn for this era of Sega will be happy to know two gems from this era are being re-released this April in a remastered collection that bundles the two games together.

The two Sega games in question are 1992’s Lunar: The Silver Star and its 1994 direct sequel Lunar: Eternal Blue. Both games were made by Japanese developer Game Arts, which is also known for the Grandia series as well as its work on Super Smash Bros. Brawl. In recent years, it has become a re-release studio, and is unsurprisingly managing these new re-releases of Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar: Eternal Blue.

More specifically, the pair of classic Sega CD games are set to return on April 18, 2025 via the Lunar Remastered Collection, which includes remasters of both games for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There are no PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, but they will be playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

The collection — being published by GungHo Online Entertainment — is set to cost $49.99, and will be available both physically and digitally. The physical releases will be limited though, and cost more money. Meanwhile, the remastered content includes “enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements.”

“Dive into the enchanting worlds of Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two beloved JRPGs that have captured the hearts of gamers for generations,” reads an official description of the game. “Lunar: Silver Star Story introduces Alex, an aspiring Dragonmaster who bands together with his friends to combat the perilous emergence of the Magic Emperor and stop him from taking over the world. Lunar: Eternal Blue picks up a thousand years later, and follows Hiro and his friends as they set out in search of the Goddess Althena alongside an enigmatic girl named Lucia. On this grand quest, fend off enemies like Borgan and White Knight Leo, who hunt down the group to eradicate what they deem to be the ‘Destroyer of Lunar.’”

