SEGA and JAKKS Pacific Renew Sonic the Hedgehog Toy Deal

SEGA of America and JAKKS Pacific today announced that the two companies have renewed their Sonic the Hedgehog toy partnership for both the Classic and Modern versions of the Sonic the Hedgehog Collection. That's kind of a stuffy way to say that JAKKS Pacific will continue to make Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush, and other collectibles for the foreseeable future after initially being introduced in 2019. The company will design, manufacture, market, and sell Sonic the Hedgehog toys worldwide beginning next year.

"Our line of Sonic the Hedgehog products consistently hit the mark with retailers and fans, and we are excited to continue to develop innovative toys with SEGA that resonate on a global scale," said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, as part of the announcement. "Our Sonic figures, playsets and plush have seen consistent sales growth since our partnership with SEGA began. There is more great product to be introduced for this Fall and for several years to come."

"JAKKS Pacific has been an integral partner in bringing our vision for unique, high-quality Sonic collectibles to market over the past two years, and we’re ecstatic to expand our partnership them as we enter the next decade of the franchise," said Alex Gomez, Licensing Director at SEGA of America, as part of the same announcement. "The new collection is sure to bring Sonic fun to new heights with merchandise tied to upcoming projects and will feature the Blue Blur in his Classic and Modern form, with something special for Sonic fans of every generation."

As for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise overall, no new game has yet been announced, but it is expected that one will happen sooner rather than later. The live-action movie sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. And there is even a new animated series, Sonic Prime, set to release on Netflix in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

