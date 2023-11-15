Sega's Super Game Features "User-Generated Content"

Sega piqued interests and raised eyebrows last year when the company announced that it was making something it referred to as a "Super Game." What a "Super Game" looks like was anyone's guess since that's not exactly a descriptor we see thrown around very often, but now, we know a bit more about how Sega's viewing this massive game. It's something akin to a metaverse experience, but it's not quite metaverse material itself, and we know that it'll have "user-generated content," the community sounds like it'll play a pivotal role in this game.

The newest comments regarding Sega's Super Game come from Sega COO Shuji Utsumi who spoke to CNBC about the project and other initiatives it's working on.

Sega's "Super Game"

During the chat with CNBC, Utsumi was asked to speak a bit more on the Super Game. Announced in 2022 and due out some time before March 2026, little has been said about the game beyond news of its existence, until now.

"It's not just a game. When we introduced that name, there was a big buzz about [the] metaverse," he said in a video that's part of this larger conversation with him. "It's not exactly metaverse, so we tried to figure out 'What is the right word?' So, we came up with the name called 'Super Game.' It's not only games, but also community-generated content."

Content created by users is nothing new in games -- even just today, CD Projekt Red announced plans to support The Witcher 3 modders further for an 8-year-old game -- but these comments form Sega's COO sound like they're more referring to the things people make in-game in other platforms like Fortnite, Roblox, and more. Other examples of user-created content in games can be found in things like Super Mario Maker and Meet Your Maker, but given Utsumi's half comparisons to metaverse projects, the Super Game certainly sounds as though it's more of a platform-like experience akin to what Fortnite and other major games have done.

But what'll actually be in the game? Will it be a new IP entirely, or something built around an existing one? Sega is no stranger to crossovers, so it could be that this Super Game will feature not just one IP but multiple series all on one platform. Utsumi did speak during the same interview about Sega's plans to revive existing IPs as it did with Sonic the Hedgehog, though those comments were shared before he was asked about the Super Game.

"So, we just revived Sonic in a big way," he said. "Not only through games, but also movies and TV shows. And actually, Sonic is in Roblox, too. And we are working closely now with Lego. Now, Sonic is reviving. We have other major IPs. I cannot say too much about it, but we are thinking of reviving other classical Sega IPs, too."

Sega's Super Game is supposed to be out at some point before March 2026.