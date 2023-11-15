PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for November 2023 Revealed

Sony has today announced the full lineup of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for the month of November 2023. For the past two weeks, November's PS Plus Essential titles have been up for grabs and have included Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Now, in a little under a week, those subscribed to the higher tiers of PS Plus will be able to access up to 14 different games across PS5 and PS4.

Of this list of 14 new games joining PS Plus on November 21, nine of these titles will be added to the Game Catalog, which is available to both Extra and Premium subscribers. Far and away the biggest addition of the month is Teardown, which is actually live on PS Plus at this very moment. Teardown is a game that has proven to be very popular on PC in recent years and today marks its long-awaited release on PS5. Outside of Teardown, PS Plus members will also be getting games that include Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, and Superliminal.

When it comes to the PS Plus Classics in November, Sony will be adding five games from older PlayStation platforms. This lineup is headlined by Grandia, which is the classic RPG that first came to PS1. Other notable arrivals then include PaRappa the Rapper 2 and Jet Moto. All in all, this Classics lineup is much more diverse and deeper than normal as Sony typically only rolls out a couple of games in this tier each month. As a reminder, these Classics are only available to those who are subbed to PS Plus Premium.

If you'd like to see every game joining PS Plus Extra and Premium in November, you can find the full list attached below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

Teardown (PS5)



Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)

Superliminal (PS5, PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4)

Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)

PS Plus Classics