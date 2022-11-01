Sega Developing "Super Game" for Release in 2026

While Sega has a major Sonic game set to release this month, it seems the company has big plans for the future. Sega Sammy Group's Integrated Report 2022 has revealed that it is currently planning to release a "super game" by March 2026. Sega has revealed no actual details about the game, or if it will use any of the company's existing IPs. However, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi is aiming for something "revolutionary" that can attract major attention from the streaming community.

"The ultimate goal in the 'Super Game' strategy is to create a game so revolutionary that it attracts far more active users than any of the Group's games to date. One key to achieving this goal is whether we can draw together a large community, involving not only players but also streamers who stream the game and viewers who watch their videos," says Satomi. "That kind of community expands and further develops game content, adding value to the game that is unimagined by developers, and sparking a broader movement—which can then draw in even more users and grow the game's presence dramatically. If we can set off this kind of virtuous cycle, I believe reaching target lifetime sales for the "Super Game" of ¥100.0 billion is entirely feasible."

Satomi goes on to say that Sega has been collecting data on the types of games that are naturally able to build and sustain followings. The goal for Sega is to combine what it's learning about current trends with the company's knowledge from several decades in the video game industry.

Sega has a large and impressive number of IPs that could be used for this type of "super game," including popular ones like Sonic the Hedgehog and Streets of Rage, or long-defunct franchises like Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi. It remains to be seen what Sega has planned, but the "super game" is mentioned several times throughout the report; clearly this is a big part of the company's future plans! Unfortunately, with a release window more than three years away, fans will likely be waiting for quite some time before more is revealed.

[H/T: Eurogamer]