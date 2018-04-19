Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass Announced With New Teaser Trailer

The teams over at Croteam and Devolver Digital have just announced Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass and it’s exactly what you’d expect from the gore-filled action adventure. This marks the epic return of a bloody (and beloved) series, and the teaser seen above is just so perfectly Sam that we already can’t wait to see more at E3.

The above video does what it is meant to do: tease. It’s not a full reveal and is meant to make the viewer want more. With a headless dude running around like he’s … well, headless, we’re definitely interested in seeing just how gorey the latest title can get, especially when the inside look trails off into a horde of enemies and detonated explosives seen on the horizon. Yeah, this is definitely going to feel like a Serious Sam game!

Until we learn more at this year’s E3 conference in June, you can catch up on the series with the previous title that came out in 2011 and was met with rave reviews! Here’s what you have to look forward to in Serious Sam 3 BFE:

Serious Sam 3: BFE is a first-person action shooter, a glorious throwback to the golden age of first-person shooters where men were men, cover was for amateurs and pulling the trigger made things go boom.

Serving as a prequel to the original indie and Game of the Year sensation, Serious Sam: The First Encounter, Serious Sam 3 takes place during the Earth’s final struggle against Mental’s invading legions of beasts and mercenaries.

Frantic Arcade-Style Action – Hold down the trigger and lay waste to a never-ending onslaught of attackers or face being overrun by Mental’s savage beasts. No cover systems, no camping – it’s just you against them. All of them!

– Hold down the trigger and lay waste to a never-ending onslaught of attackers or face being overrun by Mental’s savage beasts. No cover systems, no camping – it’s just you against them. All of them! Fearsome Enemy Creatures – A new battalion of unforgettable minions including the rumbling Scrapjack and towering Khnum join the legendary Headless Kamikaze, Gnaar and Sirian Werebull to create the fiercest opposition you’ve ever had the pleasure of mowing down!

– A new battalion of unforgettable minions including the rumbling Scrapjack and towering Khnum join the legendary Headless Kamikaze, Gnaar and Sirian Werebull to create the fiercest opposition you’ve ever had the pleasure of mowing down! Spectacular Environments – Battle across the expansive battlefields of near-future Egypt bursting at the seams with total chaos. The shattered cities of tomorrow lined with the crumbling temples of an ancient world become your destructible playground!

– Battle across the expansive battlefields of near-future Egypt bursting at the seams with total chaos. The shattered cities of tomorrow lined with the crumbling temples of an ancient world become your destructible playground! Destructive Arsenal – Unleash Serious Sam’s arsenal of weapons including a scoped assault rifle, the double-barreled shotgun, the explosive automatic shotgun, the punishing minigun, and the almighty barrage of flaming cannonballs! Carry all of Sam’s weapons at once and switch between each gun on the fly for maximum firepower!

– Unleash Serious Sam’s arsenal of weapons including a scoped assault rifle, the double-barreled shotgun, the explosive automatic shotgun, the punishing minigun, and the almighty barrage of flaming cannonballs! Carry all of Sam’s weapons at once and switch between each gun on the fly for maximum firepower! Brutal Melee Attacks – When the going get’s tough, the tough take matters into their own hands! Rip out the eye of a closing Gnaar, twist off the face of the hideous Scrapjack or snap the neck of an Arachnoid Hatchling for an instant kill!

– When the going get’s tough, the tough take matters into their own hands! Rip out the eye of a closing Gnaar, twist off the face of the hideous Scrapjack or snap the neck of an Arachnoid Hatchling for an instant kill! Co-Op Multiplayer – Go to war against Mental’s horde with up to 16 players online and annihilate everything that moves across 12 single-player levels of mayhem in Standard Co-Op, Classic Co-Op, Coin-Op Co-Op, Beast Hunt and Team Beast Hunt mode.

– Go to war against Mental’s horde with up to 16 players online and annihilate everything that moves across 12 single-player levels of mayhem in Standard Co-Op, Classic Co-Op, Coin-Op Co-Op, Beast Hunt and Team Beast Hunt mode. Survival Singleplayer & Multiplayer – Try to survive alone (offline) against wave after wave of enemies with specially created levels in Survival mode or have your online friends join two teams, fighting both each other and enemies, in the relentless Team Survival mode!

– Try to survive alone (offline) against wave after wave of enemies with specially created levels in Survival mode or have your online friends join two teams, fighting both each other and enemies, in the relentless Team Survival mode! Versus Multiplayer – Fight against each other or other teams in various multiplayer versus modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Last Man Standing, Last Team Standing, Instant Kill and My Burden, along with Team Beast Hunt and Team Survival!

– Fight against each other or other teams in various multiplayer versus modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Last Man Standing, Last Team Standing, Instant Kill and My Burden, along with Team Beast Hunt and Team Survival! Split Screen Modes – Play local (offline) split screen co-op and multiplayer versus modes with up to four players on one screen! It even includes the support for multiple keyboards and mice!

– Play local (offline) split screen co-op and multiplayer versus modes with up to four players on one screen! It even includes the support for multiple keyboards and mice! Level Editor * – Create your own levels, MODs, textures and other content with the inclusion of the fully featured Serious Editor 3.5!

* – Create your own levels, MODs, textures and other content with the inclusion of the fully featured Serious Editor 3.5! Steam Workshop – Submit your content creation or download new player-created content and modifications for Serious Sam 3!