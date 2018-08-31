Shadow of the Tomb Raider PC Recs Revealed

We’ve been learning more and more about Lara Croft and the closure of her insane origins arc with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. While Croft herself has gone through immense changes to evolve into the badass archaeologist we’ve known and loved from games past, the nature of the title itself has also evolved. From a more dynamic environment, to the different weapons she can utilize – we’ve been learning it all.
For the PC players, the minimum requirements for the upcoming game have been a curiousity to see how the stunning adventure of Croft handles on the average set up. Luckily, the dev team revealed the minimum and preferred settings so that fans can make sure their setups are up to snuff.
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit
- Processor: i3-3220 INTEL or AMD Equilevant
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: i3-3220 INTEL or AMD Equilevant
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 40 GB available space
Recommended settings:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 40 GB available space
As for the game itself, “Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”
Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on Sept. 14th. Don’t forget about our incredibly detailed Tomb Raider community hub right here to catch up on all of the sneak peeks we’ve had so far leading up to the big release!
Interested in learning all of the ways Shadow of the Tomb Raider is different than the previous games in the series? You can check out my complete hands-on impressions right here with our previous coverage. From puzzles, to philosophy — I dug deep into exactly what the third game has to offer fans of our favourite archaeologist. You can also check out a video recap below.
