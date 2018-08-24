Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Latest Trailer Is All About Resourcefulness

A new trailer has arrived for Square Enix’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider; and this time around, you get a good idea of what kind of resourcefulness you can build with Lara Croft, particularly with new abilities that can be unlocked via a skill tree.

Granted, you will need some goods to unlock these abilities, but they’re quite useful, especially when it comes to hunting certain animals or taking down enemies with items from the environment. We’ve gathered a few from the trailer, which can be seen above, so take a look at what all you can do:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eye of the Eagle- Perception plants allow the sensing of animals and natural resources throughout the environment. This is a good way to see what’s around you in case you need to do any scavenging.

Owl’s Meal- Need some more poison for your darts? This allows you to gain the ability to harvest dart poison and venom from spiders and beetles.

Viper’s Lure- Want to distract an enemy? With this ability, you can craft lure arrows and attract and kill nearby enemies with a poison cloud once it’s triggered.

Viper’s Venom- If you prefer to kill enemies outright, this is the ability for you, as you build poison grenades that can kill nearby foes and obscure their lines of sight. So even if you don’t get them with the blast, you sure can obscure their vision.

Scales of the Serpent- Last but not least, you can use this ability with Focus plants, improving upon reaction responses and slowing down time when you aim. This is great if you’re trying to get precision kills or need to mow down a group of foes without getting into a heavy firefight.

This is merely the beginning, as Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s skill tree is loaded with special abilities that you can utilize over the course of your adventure. In fact, the way it’s stacked, you probably won’t play the same way twice, which serves as an advantage, especially if you’ve got the difficulty jacked up to a higher level.

The trailer also goes well with the “Know Your Enemy” trailer we posted earlier this week, so you have a good idea of what you’re up against while, at the same time, putting together the resources you need to take them down. We can’t wait to give this a go.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. To get a good idea of what the gameplay experience is about, check out Liana Ruppert’s video preview below!