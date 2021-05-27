Sonic Fans Upset After Shadow the Hedgehog 2 Isn't Announced
Sega had a slew of new announcements to share today to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. In celebrating the occasion, Sega revealed a number of new titles including Sonic Colors: Ultimate and a new 3D game for next-gen platforms that will release in 2022. While many longtime Sonic fans were surely happy with some of the revelations that were made today, others were saddened to see that another popular hedgehog didn't make an appearance.
Not long after Sega's "Sonic Central" broadcast ended today, social media lit up with fans wondering why a sequel to Shadow the Hedgehog, the 2005 spin-off entry in the franchise, wasn't unveiled. Although Shadow the Hedgehog is a divisive installment, to say the least, it seems like many fans were genuinely hoping to see Sonic's rival return in a new game of his own.
The main reason why Shadow the Hedgehog began trending in the first place is because at the beginning of today's stream, Sega added a disclaimer that noted some of the titles in the presentation were for mature audiences. Since Shadow the Hedgehog is meant to be a dark and gritty title compared to other Sonic games, many took this to assume that perhaps Sega would be bringing Shadow back. Instead, the M rating seemed to be for Lost Judgment, which is an upcoming game from the studio behind Yakuza that Sega briefly showed in the trailer.
Still, this whole ordeal prompted a lot of conversation around a potential Shadow the Hedgehog 2 today, which is something that I have a feeling those at Sega surely didn't expect. Keep reading on if you would like to see some of the most notable tweets related to Shadow the Hedgehog that popped up this afternoon.
Do the Thing, Sega
I'm with everyone rooting for Shadow the Hedgehog 2 👀 Sega please do a good thing for once— alex 🌙 (@velvetgrants) May 27, 2021
Make a Sequel Happen!
The best thing about the Sonic Central is that Shadow the Hedgehog 2 is trending.— Emerald (@EmeraldAlter) May 27, 2021
HELLO FELOW SHADOW FANS LET US MANIFEST A SEQUEL pic.twitter.com/RBhQ8gid7H
People Actually Want This?
No way y’all actually want shadow the hedgehog 2 pic.twitter.com/91TVSa7dke— YVNGHOV(pT2) (@YVNGHOVii) May 27, 2021
Maybe One Day
Mfw Shadow the Hedgehog 2 announced pic.twitter.com/zzbcNisi9L— Spider Ninja (Seriousness Breaker) (@Spider__Ninja) May 27, 2021
Shadow the Hedgehog 2 Confirmed
Guys it's very clearly a gun.— 🍉William™🍉 (@WillowWisp465) May 27, 2021
Shadow the hedgehog 2 confirmed pic.twitter.com/MX3nYzL3Fo
Open That Vault
I actually really want Shadow the Hedgehog 2, please hand it over SEGA I know you have it in your vault.— Blinky Ren (@Blinky_Ren) May 27, 2021
It's Just What Fans Want
I’m glad the hivemind saw the “E-M” and went “SHADOW THE HEDGEHOG 2?????”— ChubbyMinibots...2! (@UserTransDucks) May 27, 2021
Anything?
id do anything for shadow the hedgehog 2 pic.twitter.com/I8nzat1Le3— frantonio (@egirlphobia) May 27, 2021
Shadow the Hedgehog Is One of the Best, Sorry Not Sorry
Possibly my hottest take but the sonic game from 2006 and shadow the hedgehog are the 2 best sonic games srry— Nicholas (@NicholasZepeda) May 27, 2021
Not This Time
SHADOW THE HEDGEHOG 2 LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FgidBaghkB— Modern Nerd (@ModernNerrd) May 27, 2021
