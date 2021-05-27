Sonic Fans Upset After Shadow the Hedgehog 2 Isn't Announced

Sega had a slew of new announcements to share today to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. In celebrating the occasion, Sega revealed a number of new titles including Sonic Colors: Ultimate and a new 3D game for next-gen platforms that will release in 2022. While many longtime Sonic fans were surely happy with some of the revelations that were made today, others were saddened to see that another popular hedgehog didn't make an appearance.

Not long after Sega's "Sonic Central" broadcast ended today, social media lit up with fans wondering why a sequel to Shadow the Hedgehog, the 2005 spin-off entry in the franchise, wasn't unveiled. Although Shadow the Hedgehog is a divisive installment, to say the least, it seems like many fans were genuinely hoping to see Sonic's rival return in a new game of his own.

The main reason why Shadow the Hedgehog began trending in the first place is because at the beginning of today's stream, Sega added a disclaimer that noted some of the titles in the presentation were for mature audiences. Since Shadow the Hedgehog is meant to be a dark and gritty title compared to other Sonic games, many took this to assume that perhaps Sega would be bringing Shadow back. Instead, the M rating seemed to be for Lost Judgment, which is an upcoming game from the studio behind Yakuza that Sega briefly showed in the trailer.

Still, this whole ordeal prompted a lot of conversation around a potential Shadow the Hedgehog 2 today, which is something that I have a feeling those at Sega surely didn't expect. Keep reading on if you would like to see some of the most notable tweets related to Shadow the Hedgehog that popped up this afternoon.