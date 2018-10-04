‘Shadow Warrior 2’ Free On PC For a Limited Time

We definitely like being able to get an awesome game for free — and the team over at GOG.com is offering a pretty sweet one over the next day and a half.

As part of its tenth anniversary celebration, the online PC game site offered fans the opportunity to vote for which game they wanted to download for free. They could choose from three — indie hit Firewatch, action-packed sequel Shadow Warrior 2, and the challenging Superhot.

Well, the votes are in, and now you can download Shadow Warrior 2 on PC free of charge! The game is available for download through 9 AM EDT Saturday morning, giving you a whole day and a half to enjoy its bloody shenanigans, as only Devolver Digital can provide them. And, yes, once you download the game, it’s yours to keep forever.

The long-awaited sequel arrived back in late 2016, once again putting you in the shoes of Lo Wang as he carves his way through both human and monstrous enemies, using a variety of weapons. The game was developed by Flying Wild Hog, and has become a huge hit for Devolver, attracting thousands of fans with its main content and side DLC.

Here’s the official description of the game:

Five years have passed since Lo Wang shattered the alliance between his deceitful former boss and the ancient gods of the shadow realm. Despite noble intentions, Lo Wang’s efforts to annihilate the darkness corrupted the world, creating a strange and savage new order where humans and demons live side by side.

The once feared warrior now lives in the shifting wildlands outside the reach of his enemies and the neon glow of Zilla’s cybernetic metropolis, scratching out a meager existence as a hired sword for the local Yakuza clans. When a simple mission goes wrong, Lo Wang is drawn into a volatile conflict between a brilliant young scientist, a controversial cult leader, and a terrifying new drug known as Shade. The sharp-tongued hero must once again wield lethal blades, staggering firepower, and archaic magic to purge the world of evil.

Remember, you only have a day and a half to snag this and add it to your collection. It’s not bad size-wise, going around 13.6GB, so just make sure you have room on your hard drive first.

If you need further reason to pick up Shadow Warrior 2, check out our review here!

Shadow Warrior 2 is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.