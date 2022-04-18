Shin Megami Tensei 5 Reaches Major Sales Milestone

Shin Megami Tensei V released last November on Nintendo Switch, and the RPG has quickly found success on the platform. The official Twitter account for Atlus revealed today that the game has now surpassed one million copies sold worldwide. The company did not reveal the breakdown of sales by region, but it’s an impressive achievement, regardless. Thus far, the game seems to be far outpacing sales of the previous numbered entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei IV, which released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2013.

The Tweet from Atlus can be found embedded below, and it also contains a new piece of art from character designer Masayuki Doi.

Shin Megami Tensei V has sold 1 million units worldwide! ✨



The success of the Nintendo Switch platform has helped a lot of franchises sell much better than they have in the past. Exclusives such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Luigi’s Mansion 3 have seen significant success over their predecessors, and it seems Shin Megami Tensei V can now be added to the list, as well. It will be interesting to see if the game sees steady sales on the system, and if its success convinces more players to give it a try.

For those unfamiliar with Shin Megami Tensei, the series offers standalone storylines, similar to RPG franchises like Final Fantasy. However, the titles are connected by similar gameplay and themes. The franchise has a passionate following, and many fans are quite happy about the latest game’s success on Switch. Over the last five years, the video game system has earned a strong reputation with RPG fans, and it’s clear many of them were eager to play Shin Megami Tensei V. At this time, it’s unclear what the future holds for the series, but today’s news certainly bodes well for more Shin Megami Tensei games coming to the Switch platform!

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

