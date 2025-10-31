Silent Hill 2 Leaks for Xbox Ahead of Official Reveal

Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 seems to officially be heading to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Since arriving last year, SH2 has only been available for PS5 and PC platforms. However, it was known that it was only going to be a console exclusive for PlayStation for a limited period of time, which would eventually allow it to come to Xbox platforms. Now, based on a new leak, it looks like this release could finally be right around the corner.

As of today, the official ESRB website has now rated Silent Hill 2 for Xbox Series X/S. The listing contains the same details as its rating for the PS5 and PC versions of the game, which is to be expected. Information tied to its release date for Xbox platforms also isn’t anywhere to be found. Still, the fact that this page has appeared whatsoever is verifiable proof that Silent Hill 2 is bound for Xbox as leaks that stem from the ESRB have essentially a 100% track record.

So when could this Silent Hill 2 announcement for Xbox happen? Well, there are two likely venues. The first would be The Game Awards 2025, which is only a little more than a month away. The annual awards show has become a major event for new game announcements and could be the place that Konami chooses to reveal SH2 is heading to Xbox. The Game Awards will transpire on December 11th.

Other than this, Windows Central reports that Xbox is planning a new “Partner Showcase” for some point in November. While this broadcast hasn’t yet been announced formally, if it does transpire, it will be centered around third-party Xbox games. As a result, this potential event might make more sense than The Game Awards to see SH2 make its first showing for Xbox hardware.

Regardless of when Silent Hill 2 is announced for Xbox, today’s leak tells us it’s only a matter of time until the acclaimed survival-horror game makes its way to new platforms. Whenever we hear more, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

