Silent Hill 2 Remake Has a Hidden Detail For Fans of the Original Game

Silent Hill 2 Remake was released this week via PC and PS5. And judging by its 86 on Metacritic, developer Bloober Team has achieved what many thought it couldn’t: make a great remake of Silent Hill 2. To this end, it should come as no surprise that it is immediately obvious a lot of attention and TLC was poured into the remake. One example of this is a hidden detail that only fans of the original would catch.

Obviously, when Silent Hill 2 was released back in 2001 — at the time, as a PS2 game — the graphical fidelity of video game was nothing like it is today. Yet, many gamers are nostalgic for this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Playing into this nostalgia, Bloober Team has taken the map of the original game and done something special with in the remake. More specifically, they have taken the map of the original game and displayed it in the Woodside Apartment courtyard sign.

“So much love went into this game. Loving all the Easter eggs so far,” reads one of the comments on the post. “This is amazing, they did a great job,” adds a second comment.

How many details like this, that pay homage to the original game, are in the remake, we don’t know. The game has only been out for a few days, but PS5 and PC players are still discovering more each day. So far, this has been one of the standouts though.

Silent Hil 2 Remake is available via the PC and PS5. For more coverage on the newly released horror game — including all of the latest Silent Hill 2 news, all of the latest Silent Hill 2 rumors, and all of the latest Silent Hill 2 leaks — click here.

“Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill,” reads an official blurb about the remake, for those unfamiliar with its premise. “There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her…’My name… is Maria,’ the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her.”

H/T, Reddit.