Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Teases Future Projects With Konami

Bloober Team, the studio behind the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2, has teased that this won't be its only collaboration with Konami. Outside of this new version of SH2, Konami has a couple of other Silent Hill projects in the works. Those include Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townhall, both of which are shrouded in mystery for the time being. And while Bloober Team won't be working on either of these titles, it doesn't seem like Silent Hill 2 will definitively be its final outing with the series.

In a new conversation with Bankier.pl, Bloober Team's CEO Piotr Babieno hinted at another collab with Konami in the future. Although Babieno didn't say anything outright, he said that fans and investors "can expect that [Silent Hill 2] is not the end of the adventure with Konami." Whether or not this means that Bloober Team would work again on the Silent Hill franchise or something else owned by Konami like Castlevania, Metal Gear, or Contra isn't known.

Babieno also happened to mention that those in charge at Konami are very happy with how the remake Silent Hill 2 has turned out. Although fans and critics have yet to judge the game for themselves, this is a sentiment that has been shared continually by both those at Konami and Bloober Team over the past year. If accurate, it would indicate that fans should expect Silent Hill 2 to be one of the best games released in the back half of 2024.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer for Silent Hill 2 as the much-anticipated remake is set to arrive in a little over a week on October 8th. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, but is only a timed-exclusive to the former for one year. After that time, Silent Hill 2 could feasibly come to Xbox hardware, although no such version of the title has yet to be officially announced.