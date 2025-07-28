New Silent Hill F Trailer Releasing Soon

Silent Hill f is set to be released in just two short months, but it seems Konami isn’t done showing what the game has to offer. The publisher has confirmed that a new trailer for the game will be unveiled at Gamescom, specifically during the Opening Night Live event. The publisher stopped short of saying that it will be playable, but Gamescom attendees can look forward to “a cinematic and atmospheric” experience at the show, based on the game. While Silent Hill f doesn’t seem to be offering anything in terms of hands-on experiences, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be playable at Gamescom.

From everything shown so far, Silent Hill f is looking like a promising new direction for the franchise. Last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake helped to reinvigorate the series, and the game’s strong sales proved that there’s still a lot of interest among both older fans and newcomers alike. However, that game was based on an existing classic. By contrast, Silent Hill f is an entirely new game, with a very different setting. Previous Silent Hill games have been set in a fictional New England town, but Silent Hill f takes place in Japan, instead. It also features a much younger protagonist than past games in the series.

Given these major deviations in Silent Hill f, it will be interesting to see how the game performs in terms of both reviews and overall sales. Last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake has sold more than 2 million copies, exceeding Konami’s expectations. It’s worth noting that the remake was exclusively released on PS5 and PC though, while Silent Hill f will be available on both of those platforms in addition to Xbox Series X|S. That could give the game a chance at finding an even wider audience, though its success may hinge on the overall reception.

For that reason, Silent Hill f‘s presence at Gamescom is an important opportunity for Konami to build hype. Gamescom runs from August 20th through the 24th, so this might be the last big chance the publisher has to build hype, and show fans why they should be excited about another game in the franchise just a year after the last one.

Konami’s fans for Silent Hill seem fairly ambitious. After years of the series being largely dormant, the publisher has multiple projects in the works. Following Silent Hill f on September 25th, there’s Silent Hill Townfall, a project that was announced several years ago, but hasn’t seen a lot of attention lately. We can likely expect more information once Silent Hill f has been released, and rumors suggest the game could be released in 2026. Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team is also working with Konami on another project, this one being a remake of the original Silent Hill. It remains to be seen whether all of these projects can live up to the proud Silent Hill name, but it seems like a very good time to be a fan of the series.

