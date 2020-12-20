Unreleased Simpsons Game Discovered on Old Sega Dreamcast

A couple decades ago, there used to be a ton of Simpsons games on the market. Between The Simpsons: Road Rage, Hit & Run, and the popular arcade game, the property was a common occurrence in the gaming space. Nowadays, not so much. That being said, the beloved cartoon is relevant once again in the video game realm this week, but in a very unusual way.

Discovered on an old Sega Dreamcast dev kit, one user by the name of Sreak has found an unreleased Simpsons game for the platform that was clearly in the works at one point. The game is entitled The Simpsons: Bug Squad! and oddly enough places characters in control of an insect that can run around the home of the titular family. Homer himself can also be seen in the game’s world, but other than that, nothing about it outside of the iconic layout of the home indicates that it’s tied to the property in a major way.

Whatever The Simpsons: Bug Squad! was supposed to be, this is clearly just a tech demo that was thrown together by developer Red Lemon. In fact, there’s a good chance that this game wasn’t a formal Simpsons project whatsoever and the studio just opted to quickly recreate the layout of the home as a model for the bug character to then run around in. The demo itself was also said to have been made back in October of 2000, which is somehow now over 20 years ago. Where does the time go?

Further information on The Simpsons: Bug Squad! hasn't come to light since the game was discovered, but it definitely makes you think about how many games just like this may have been on the works for Dreamcast back in the day. While none of these games lost to time likely would have saved the system from becoming irrelevant, it's definitely interesting to think about.

So what do you think or this whole situation? Does this game’s reveal make you wish that Simpsons games would return in a more formal capacity nowadays? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more about this story.

[H/T Kotaku]