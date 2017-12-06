Skyrim Collector’s Edition Vinyl Soundtrack, With Limited Edition Print, Now Available

The iam8bit team is back at it again with their wonderful collectible items from beloved franchises. The online store has teamed up once again with Bethesda to bring two new exclusive items for the popular open-world RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The two latest additions to the franchise’s legacy include a limited edition vinyl soundtrack, as well as an even more exclusive art print. Both are available now for pre-order!

The Skyrim Vinyl Soundtrack (JUN/KUN Limited Edition) retails for $40:

Forest Green, 180-gram Vinyl

Original Music Composed & Produced by Jeremy Soule

Lyrics by Emil Pagliarulo

Produced by Jeremy Soule, Todd Howard and Mark Lampert

Album Art by Aled Lewis

Includes Digital Soundtrack*

“The legacy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is profound, with so much owed to the atmospheric accents of its music by composer Jeremy Soule and lyricist Emil Pagliarulo. This JUN/KUN Limited Edition collects the dev team’s favorite tracks, separated into “Light” and “Dark” sides. Internationally famed artist (and Skyrim superfan), Aled Lewis, celebrates his favorite sights and sounds in an excruciatingly customized package – from subtle paper textures to even more subtle visual illusions hidden within its diecut gatefold, some so microscopic that you’ll need to examine in-person to catch them all.”

While the limited edition screenprint is $100. The art print is limited to 500 units, and is a 60colour hand-pulled screen print with art by Aled Lewis:

“The world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is vast, nearly impossible to contextualize in a single image. Yet acclaimed artist Aled Lewis achieves just that, illustrating a powerful and poignant faceoff between Dragonborn and Elder Dragon atop the mountains of Winterhold. At a strikingly large 24×36 inches, this hand-pulled screenprint is an epic display piece, chock-full of hidden touches, some so microscopic that you’ll need to examine in-person to catch them all.”

Both pieces are available for pre-order right now!