Sleeping Gods: Distant Skies Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The sequel to the top-rated board game Sleeping Gods has launched its new crowdfunding campaign. Red Raven Games launched the Gamefound crowdfunding campaign for Sleeping Gods: Distant Skies this week and has already raised over $1.1 million, which matches the total from Sleeping Gods' first Kickstarter campaign. Sleeping Gods: Distant Skies is an open-world cooperative campaign game in which players explore a large world represented by a book of maps. Each player controls one or more members of the crew of a ship – or a cargo ship in Distant Skies case – all of whom have individual stats and unique abilities. The game has a branching storyline that involves trying to escape the mystery realm the characters find themselves in. In the first game, this involved the collection of totems tied to the titular Sleeping Gods. It's unclear what sort of strange pulp-themed storyline awaits players in the new game.

Sleeping Gods: Distant Skies is designed as a standalone sequel to the original Sleeping Gods, which was released last year to high acclaim. The first Sleeping Gods currently has an 8.5 average rating on Board Game Geek, and the new game features several tweaks to gameplay. Combat has been streamlined with the use of a combat deck to replace the check system in the original game, which eliminates accuracy and adds a power element to the system. The exploration system has also received a tweak, as players can travel by either plane or foot. Sleeping Gods: Distant Skies uses a time track to manage actions instead of the previous games' set number of actions per turn.

As of press time, the Gamefound campaign for Sleeping Gods: Distant Skies has raised $1,122,911, which almost matches the funding total for Sleeping Gods' original campaign. Backers will receive a copy of the game with an $85 pledge. Options to purchase the original Sleeping Gods and the Sleeping Gods: Primeval Whirl are also available. The Gamefound campaign will remain open through May 11.