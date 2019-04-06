Snapchat Launches New Gaming Platform Called “Snap Games”

Snapchat now lets its users play games inside the messaging app following the recent launch of Snap Games. Snap’s new gaming platform that’s now found in the Snapchat app launched with six different playable titles that let users compete against their friends without needing to leave Snapchat. These games that are currently available as part of the Snap Games platform are designed to be played with friends, Snap’s announcement about the new gaming service explained.

The release of Snap Games follows reports from last year that suggested Snap might be preparing to launch such a feature. Announcing the new mobile game service in a post on Snap’s site, the team said it has been working on “an entirely new experience for friends to play together.”

“You can launch Snap Games right from the Chat bar, allowing you and your friends to instantly play together — no install required,” Snap said. “You can see which friends you’re playing with, send them a chat, or even talk live with voice chat. It feels like you’re sitting shoulder to shoulder, playing on the same screen.”

One of the games released within the Snap Games feature include Bitmoji Party where players compete in mini-games using Bitmojis of themselves. There’s also a compact version of battle royale called Tiny Royale, all of those games and a brief description of each found below.

In Bitmoji Party, you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games.

In Tiny Royale from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action.

In Snake Squad from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing!

In A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win!

In Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city.

In Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, you’ll collaborate to form words — fast! — to build your village.

The video above gives a better look at the Mario Party-style mini-games players will compete in while playing Bitmoji Party.

Snap Games is now available within the Snapchat app.

