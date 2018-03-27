The SNES Classic Edition Is Once Again In Stock At GameStop

Nintendo certainly seems to be keeping its promise when it comes to making its classic plug-and-play systems more available to fans that want them, as we’ve once again learned that GameStop has the SNES Classic Edition back in stock.

The system can be yours for $79.99, and comes with a great package, including the console, the hook-ups, two classic SNES controllers and 21 games, including the never-before-released Star Fox 2, making it a perfect addition to any game collection.

You can find the full details below, along with our review of the system here, but you’d be crazy to miss out on this lovely piece of nostalgia – especially with Ready Player One dropping into theaters this week. Time to get that 1up and enjoy some F-Zero racing again!

The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Star Fox 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).

What’s In the Box

Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 pre-loaded Super NES games

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers

One HDMI cable

One USB cable with AC adapter

Operations manual (with a poster on the back!)

The sale is going on while supplies last, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. But seeing as how often it comes into back at GameStop – and the fact that some stores are even reporting it in stock – you should have less trouble getting your hands on one as of late.

The SNES Classic Edition is available now.

