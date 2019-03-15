Four New ‘Sniper Elite’ Projects Announced, Including ‘Sniper Elite 5’

There’s not many games or series on the market like Sniper Elite, which allows you to mess around in an open-world playground and meticulously slaughter enemies in one-by-one fashion. There’s a lot of people that enjoy Sniper Elite that don’t enjoy most other shooters on the market thanks to its slower pace and freedom. And given that Rebellion doesn’t flood the market with releases in the series means there’s a lot gamers always craving more, but this won’t be the case for much longer.

The UK developer and publisher announced today not one, not two, not three, but four Sniper Elite Projects, including the next mainline entry, which will presumably be Sniper Elite 5. Here’s a rundown of the four projects:

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered will bring 1945 Berlin to current platforms with stunning new visuals and a host of new features.

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition on Switch introduces Karl’s breathtaking North African adventure to a Nintendo platform for the first time ever.

A new, standalone Sniper Elite game for VR devices is being developed in partnership with independent British studio Just Add Water, known for their work on the Oddworld and Gravity Crash series.

The next major title in the Sniper Elite series, following in the footsteps of the widely acclaimed Sniper Elite 4, is being worked on now.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, is poised to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year, and will take players back to Berlin to revisit the game’s campaign that is set in the final moments of World War 2. The remaster will offer enhanced graphics, 4K resolution with HDR display, a new photo mode, an expanded multiplayer, and of course all the content of the first game. You can check out a trailer for the game, here.

Meanwhile, Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate for Nintendo Switch will also be arriving sometime this year. It will feature all content ever released for the title, ported over to the Nintendo console.

As for the VR game, a full reveal will be revealed later this year, while more details on Sniper Elite 5 won’t be coming until 2020, which likely means it’s a next-gen game.

