Two King of Fighters XIV Veterans Are Coming To SNK Heroines

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy has been shaping up to be a great cross-tag fighting game, based on what we’ve played thus far. But there’s always room for more combatants in the arena, and today, the publishers at NIS America confirmed the two latest ladies to be added to the game.

Zarina and Sylvie Paula Paula are the newest additions to the roster, bringing it to around ten or so. If they look familiar, you might have spotted them in The King of Fighters XIV over on PC and PlayStation 4. Here, they’re bringing all their fighting skills, along with a little bit of charm that truly comes from the SNK Heroines group.

Here’s a quick description of both ladies, so you know who you’re fighting along with:

Zarina

Zarina packs a powerful punch with her Chi Attacks, and is ready to defend the home of her toucan companion, Coco, from destruction. With a knack for dancing the samba, her rhythmic moves will knock out anyone who stands in her way.

Sylvie Paula Paula

A cute and quirky girl, Sylvie came from a secret society known as NESTS, who experimented on her to bring out her special abilities. Those googly eyes and that voice inside her head? Well, they’re her friends, so don’t mess with any of them, or Sylvie will give you quite a shock!

The trailer above gives you an idea of what kind of moves these ladies can execute, and all while looking amazingly beautiful at the same time — alongside the rest of SNK Heroines’ roster, of course.

And we’re not done yet. With the Electronic Entertainment Expo drawing close, there’s a good chance that NIS America and SNK will reveal even more femme fatales for the game, including a few favorites and perhaps even some new faces. Fingers crossed that’ll be happening soon!

And again, if you really want a good idea of what the game is about, check out our impressions. It’s a very accessible game for both pros and rookies alike, with a well-rounded experience.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will release on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch!