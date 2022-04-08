Sonic 2 Officially Kicks Off Production With New Photo

✖

Production on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel is officially underway. Director Jeff Fowler took to social media on Monday to share that work has begun on Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Fowler also shared a new photo in his post featuring the film's official logo on a director's chair. Production on the film comes just over a month after the reveal of the sequel's title and logo and just a couple of weeks after star Ben Schwartz revealed that he had read the script and that filming would start soon.

"Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2" Fowler wrote.

Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/UsIgtZqn3s — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) March 16, 2021

At this point, we don't know exactly what the sequel will be about, though the logo and the first film's post-credits scene all pointed to Miles "Tails" Prower making his mark, but Fowler did tell ComicBook.com previously about the prospect of other Sonic characters appearing in the sequel and explained that establishing that world in the first movie meant paring things down to mostly the hero and Dr. Robotnik.

"For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple," Fowler explained when asked about Tails and the rest of Sonic’s friends "Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don't ... I mean, I love ... There's a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to open in theaters on April 8, 2022. The first film, Sonic the Hedgehog, is currently available on home release.

