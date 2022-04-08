Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Comments on Official Title and Logo

✖

Earlier today, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel was revealed to officially be titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the logo for the movie was also released. while not exactly definitive about what the sequel will be about, the new logo and the original film's post-credits scene all point to Miles "Tails" Prower making his mark. And following the logo and title reveal, director Jeff Fowler has now teased what the team has in store for folks.

More specifically, Fowler stated that he "can't wait" for folks to see what's coming in the sequel. Given that Fowler is extremely aware of the sorts of nods and Easter eggs that fans might want to see, like Super Sonic, there's practically no telling what sort of shenanigans Sonic and his pals might get up to in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Let's gooooooo!!!! The blue blur is back in theaters next year... can't wait for you to see what we've got planned!!! #SonicMovie2 💙 https://t.co/LxxcjlrHFq — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) February 10, 2021

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the original film, for reference:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think Fowler has up his sleeves for the sequel? Are you excited to see the film when it releases in 2022? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!