Sonic Generations Rumor Claims Remaster Could be Announced This Week

In 2011, Sega released Sonic Generations on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. The game featured two different versions of the blue blur in a story that featured time travel. After a handful of rough entries, Sonic Generations was well-received by fans and critics, and it seems the game could be making some kind of comeback on modern platforms. Reliable leaker @Shpeshal_Nick has been Tweeting about a PlayStation State of Play that will apparently take place this week. In one of his Tweets about this presentation, @Shpeshal_Nick offers some hints about games that will be featured, noting that "Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation."

The Tweet from @Shpeshal_Nick can be found embedded below.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

It's worth noting that @Shpeshal_Nick accurately leaked several games that were at the State of Play in September 2023. In Tweets prior to the show, the leaker mentioned games including Baby Steps, Foam Stars, and Tales of Arise. While readers should still take this information with a grain of salt, that track record makes it very plausible that we'll see a remaster or remake of Sonic Generations announced.

Sonic Generations Platforms

As of this writing, Sonic Generations is not currently available in any form on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. The Xbox 360 version is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility, both through the original disc as well as via the Microsoft Store. In 2021, Xbox released an FPS Boost update for Sonic Generations alongside Sonic Unleashed and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, bringing all three up to 60 fps when played on Xbox Series X or Series S. At this time, it's unclear how a possible remaster might be handled for the Xbox versions, or if this release for the game will only apply to platforms where Sonic Generations isn't currently available.

A remaster of Sonic Generations could also result in the game finally coming to Nintendo platforms. The original Sonic Generations skipped Wii and Wii U, though a different version was released on Nintendo 3DS. Considering that games like Sonic Superstars and Sonic Frontiers have been released on Switch over the last couple years, a Sonic Generations remaster would seem like a safe bet as well. For now, however, fans will just have to wait and see what gets announced by Sega.

Sonic the Hedgehog in 2024

While 2024 has just gotten started, it looks like the year is going to be a big one for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. In addition to this potential Sonic Generations remaster, a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently slated to release on December 20th. A streaming spin-off series based on Knuckles the Echidna is also slated to release on Paramount+, but does not currently have a release date.

