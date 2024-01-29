New PlayStation State of Play Seemingly Coming This Week

Sony held its last State of Play event back in September 2023 to give fans new looks at Baby Steps, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and many more. With the bulk of its winter lineup either released or on the horizon, Sony needs to start dropping information about its next slate of games relatively soon. That news could be coming sooner than you might expect, as a new rumor claims fans will be treated to the next State of Play later this week. As always, you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt, but there's a good chance an event is happening soon.

Sony January 2024 State of Play

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

This rumor comes courtesy of Shpeshal Nick, the co-founder of Xbox Era. You might wonder about the credibility, but it's worth noting that Nick leaked most of the previous State of Play. That doesn't mean you shouldn't be skeptical, but it does help Nick's reliability quite a bit.

If this lineup is correct, PlayStation fans will have quite a bit to look forward to when the next State of Play drops. If the event happens on January 31st, that would put it on a Wednesday, but it could easily move around during the next week, depending on PlayStation's plans. Assuming that's true, the lineup that Nick's hinting at appears to be as follows:

Rise of the Ronin

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A Sonic Game (potentially Sonic Generations Remastered)

Silent Hill 2

Until Dawn Remaster

A new Metro game

Judas (Ken Levine's new game)

Remember, before the last State of Play, Nick tweeted a series of slightly cryptic tweets like this, predicting nearly the entire show lineup. Rise of the Ronin and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would seem like locks for anything PlayStation does at a January State of Play given how close those two games are. Many were expecting Death Stranding 2 to show up at The Game Awards, so seeing it pop-up here would make sense. The same could be said for Silent Hill 2.

The two remasters will raise some eyebrows. Not that fans won't be excited, but most would probably prefer the two studios to move to new projects. Judas and the new Metro game would satisfy PlayStation's need for fun surprises that could blow the doors off depending on how they're revealed. If this turns out to be true, it looks like a solid lineup for Sony to start the year.