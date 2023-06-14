Knuckles Paramount+ Series Casts Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, and More

The Knuckles Paramount+ series has cast several new actors, including Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, and Rob Huebel. According to reporting from Deadline, "character details are being kept under wraps," so it's currently unclear if they will be doing voice work for characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, or if they will be appearing as human characters. The series will see Idris Elba reprising his role from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, while Adam Pally and Tika Sumpter will also be returning as their characters from the Paramount films.

Knuckles does not currently have a release date, but the streaming series is expected to arrive ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is currently slated to release on December 20, 2024. In the series, Knuckles will be training Wade Whipple (Pally) in "the ways of the Echidna warrior." The deputy of Green Hills, Wade has been portrayed as good-natured but bumbling, and he could probably use a bit more training! Little else is known about the series at this time.

Knuckles first appeared in the Sega Genesis video game Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which released in 1994. In that game, Knuckles starts out as an antagonist, before becoming friends with Sonic. A similar situation played out in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, in which Doctor Robotnik tricked Knuckles into a rivalry with the blue blur. By the end of the film, Knuckles became friends with Sonic and Tails, though it seems he still has quite a bit to learn about Earth.

Over the years, Sega has introduced a number of Sonic characters, and it would be difficult to feature all of them in the live-action movies. The Knuckles streaming series could be the perfect place to introduce additional characters, such as the Chaotix. Whether any of today's newly announced cast members will be voicing members of the Sonic family remains to be seen, but hopefully Paramount will have much more to reveal soon!

