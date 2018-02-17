Rumor: New Sonic Kart Racing Game Won’t Feature Any Other Sega Characters

Sonic Kart Racing rumors continue while we wait to see something a little more official from the crew over at Sega. With more and more evidence supporting what the potential game could play like, the Sega Community Manager quickly stomped down the flames with this Twitter post, “Hi guys – saw rumors floating around today about another SART game. Just wanted to confirm it’s not a thing!”What makes that interesting is that another source claims it still is, and that the original statement was a diversion. This is the same source that has accurately predicted many games from the Sega camp before.

The latest addition to the rumor mill comes from “Larry,” whose IP has been traced to the same source that leaked Sonic Forces. In his statement he mentioned:

“It’s me again. I’ve been debating on mentioning this for awhile now, but since it appears to be let out of the bag, why not. A new Sonic Kart Racer is in development. Last I heard, it was slated for the first quarter of 2018, but it’s looking to most likely be a holiday release. However, if my emphasis on Sonic wasn’t clear enough – no Sega characters will be joining the fun this time around.”

His statement was found by Reddit user RadDudesMan and was accompanied by a supporting board with Larry’s traced IP. If the rumor proved true, there are a lot of fans upset by the news, which is understandable. The series is a hodgepodge of characters and with nostalgia at an all-time high, we can see where the disappointment could come into play.

Many even surprisingly stated that they preferred this Sega title to the opposing Nintendo Mario Kart. So far though, the only official recognition we’ve had regarding this rumor is the community manager’s denial. The latest tip from Larry dropped today, no word yet as to Sega’s response or if they’ve even seen it yet.