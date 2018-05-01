Sonic Mania Adventures Gets a New Animated Episode and T-Shirt

With Sonic Mania Plus set to make its debut later this summer, Sega is on full hype alert for the hedgehog’s classic 2D adventure. And that includes a new animated episode of Sonic Mania Adventures — with an old-school shirt to match!

The episode, which can be seen above, is written and directed by Tyson Hesse, with just the right amount of charm. Yukio Kusumoto served as the producer of the episode.

In it, Sonic meets up with his buddy Tails, but doesn’t stick by his side for long, as he finds out that Dr. Robotnik (aka Eggman) is digging around for a Chaos Emerald on his island. He goes to confront him, only to get knocked into the middle of next month by his power drill.

Fortunately, Tails is there to lend a hand, and teams up with Sonic to confront the dangerous Eggman and put him out of business once and for all. But, as you can see by the conclusion of the episode, he’s not ready to give up yet, as he spots one of Sonic’s friends carrying something of interest…

Here are the notes from the video episode:

“Miles “Tails” Prower, at your service! When Sonic shows up to let Tails know about Dr. Eggman’s newest plot, a tremor rocks the beach. As some mysteries are solved and new ones begin, Sonic will learn that to succeed, sometimes all you need is a helping hand.

We also just released a new Sonic Mania Adventures T-shirt on shop.sega.com that features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Eggman! The SEGA Shop is only available in the Americas, AUS, and NZ.

As always, a massive THANK YOU to the many people who worked so hard to bring this episode to life. Sonic Mania Plus arrives July 17th, and we’ve got some animation featuring Mighty and Ray on our new trailer, so be sure to check it out!

See you next time for Part 3… & Knuckles!”

Need even more Sonic goodness? You’ve got it, as a new shirt is available at the Sega Shop! The Sonic Mania Adventures sublimated t-shirt features a number of character icons in small print all over the shirt, and is available in a number of sizes. It can be yours for between $29.95-$33.95, depending on what size you want. It’s only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out!

Sonic Mania Plus arrives on July 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.