Sonic Frontiers’ First Free Update Gets New Details, Release Date

Last November, Sega revealed a free content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers. Throughout 2023, fans can expect three major updates, each of which should add a significant number of new features. Today, the company revealed that the first wave will go live on March 22 at 5 p.m. PT. The update is called “Sights, Sounds, & Speed,” and will feature two new challenge modes (Battle Rush and Cyber Space Challenge), a Jukebox, and a Photo Mode. The challenge modes will not be unlocked until players complete the main campaign, so those that have yet to do so might want to catch up!

Images from the update can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Following the update’s release, the Jukebox feature will immediately give access to 13 pieces of music spanning the history of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. However, an additional 40 can be unlocked by finding special Sound Memories scattered across the game’s islands. Sega has only revealed a handful of tracks so far, but they include some fan favorites, including Sonic Adventure 2‘s “Live and Learn,” Sonic Colors Ultimate‘s “Reach for the Stars,” and more. Players will be able to easily swap out tracks during gameplay, subbing in these new additions for the game’s current music.

The challenges should also add a nice incentive to revisit the game! The Cyber Space Challenge tasks players with completing seven Cyber Space levels back-to-back for each of the islands, while also keeping a close eye on the clock. Meanwhile, Battle Rush will have players battling it out with several of the game’s enemies, including Guardians and Titans. PlayStation’s official website teases that getting the fastest clear time will result in “a special surprise.”

The Sights, Sounds & Speed update will be available on all of the platforms for Sonic Frontiers, including PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There’s been no word when the second update will be releasing, but this should keep fans busy in the meantime!

What do you think of Sonic Frontiers so far? Are you excited about all of this free content?