Sonic Superstars Releases Fang 101 Video

When Sonic Superstars releases later this month, Sonic and friends will have to deal with three villains: newcomer Trip, Dr. Eggman, and Fang the Hunter. While Dr. Eggman should be familiar to anyone that has ever consumed any form of Sonic media, Fang the Hunter might be less familiar. The villain has only appeared in a handful of games over the years, and most of his appearances have been on the smaller side. However, Fang will have a big role to play in Sonic Superstars, and Sega has teamed with YouTuber Cybershell to offer a detailed look ahead of the game's release.

The video from Sega and Cybershell can be found below.

Fang the Hunter

As laid out in the video, Fang the Hunter first appeared in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble. In the game's North American release, the villain was known as Nack the Weasel, and his name was later changed to Fang the Sniper before Sega finally settled on Fang the Hunter. A recent Sonic comic retconned those earlier names into aliases Fang used to cover his trail over the years. In the video, Cybershell reveals that Fang's name actually came from a magazine contest in which Sonic fans were tasked with deciding what to call him.

Much of the build-up for Sonic Superstars has centered on Fang. In addition to that previously mentioned comic, Sega released an animated short last month that showed Fang, Trip, and Eggman exploring Northstar Island, where the game takes place. Fang has often been depicted as a villain for hire, and Eggman is paying him to investigate this new location. In that quest, Fang can be seen piloting his vehicle, the Marvelous Queen. The vehicle played a role in Triple Trouble, as well as Fang's appearance in Sonic Drift 2. Fang has also been shown fighting outside his vehicle, first in Sonic The Fighters and then again in Sonic Mania (though that appearance was actually an illusion during a boss fight).

It will be interesting to see if Fang's role in Sonic Superstars leads to more appearances for the villain. Sonic doesn't have a whole lot of long-term enemies; most of them end up becoming friends like Knuckles, or uneasy allies like Shadow. A villain motivated solely by greed and nothing else, Fang is probably one of the most unique characters in the Sonic canon!

Sonic Superstars Release Date

Sonic Superstars will be releasing October 17th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will cost $59.99. While Superstars features three major villains for Sonic to contend with, he'll also have three allies of his own: Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. The characters are all playable, and Sonic Superstars is the first 2D Sonic game to feature four-player co-op.

