Sonic Superstars Reveals Battle Mode Details and New Music

When Sonic Superstars releases next month, the game will feature a Battle Mode that can be enjoyed both online and in local multiplayer. Rather than players battling it out as Sonic and friends, they instead control Metal Fighters. Metal Sonic will appear in the mode, as well as Metal takes on Amy, Knuckles, and Tails. Playing online will earn players medals, which can then be used to purchase new parts to customize their Metal Fighter. These will apparently just be cosmetic, and will not have an impact on the Metal Fighter's abilities. According to Sega's press release, Battle Mode will see players "compete to win in three rounds of randomly selected battle stages." These include:

Race – Reach the goal before the other players.

Zap Scrap – Shoot bullets to attack other players. Points are added when you damage an opponent and decrease when you take damage. Open an item box to earn a single powered up bullet.

Star Snatcher – Collect stars within the time limit. You will lose one star if you take damage.

Survival – Stay on the stage until the end while avoiding cannonballs flying from the back of the screen. The scaffolding will collapse if it is hit by a cannonball, or if you stay in one place for too long. If you fall off the screen, then you are out of the game.

New Music



In addition to the Battle Mode details, Sega also released some brand-new music that will appear in the game. The music will appear in the Speed Jungle level, and Sega's video is actually a medley containing three different themes. The first of these themes will appear in Speed Jungle Act 1, and is composed by Tee Lopes. The other two themes are composed by Takahiro Kai and Hidenori Shoji. At this time, it's unclear which of these is the Act 2 theme, and where the third theme will be heard. The Speed Jungle Mix can be found in the video below.

Sonic Mania fans should be happy to hear the return of Tee Lopes, as the composer was responsible for that game's soundtrack. Mania is often considered one of the best games in the Sonic franchise, and many fans were disappointed that Sega did not follow the game with a direct sequel. Fortunately, Sonic Superstars will have some returning elements, including the same physics as Sonic Mania, and more music from Tee Lopes!

Sonic Superstars Release Date

Sonic Superstars is slated to release October 17th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will be releasing in a standard edition, and there will also be a digital deluxe accompanied by a number of extras. One of these extras is a skin based on the original Sonic design, when the character was supposed to be a rabbit!

Are you looking forward to Sonic Superstars next month? What do you think of the game so far?