Sonic Superstars Releases Prequel Comic

Sonic Superstars is set to release next month, and Sega has started to flesh out the game's backstory. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has started running a special prequel comic titled "Fang's Big Break," which reveals how the game's trio of villains begin working together. In the first four pages of the story, Fang is hired by Dr. Eggman to investigate Northstar Island, the location where Sonic Superstars takes place. Fang is there to "hunt down any beasts, treasures, or people" that can help him conquer the world. As Fang gets there, he's quickly noticed by the new villain, Trip.

The first four pages of Fang's Big Break can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Sonic Superstars: Fang's Big Break Part 1



Dr. Eggman hires Fang the Hunter to scope out an unfamiliar island, unaware of the dangers ahead... pic.twitter.com/ImtPdgzgKF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 25, 2023

Fang the Hunter

While Trip is an entirely new character, Fang the Hunter has been a part of the Sonic franchise for nearly three decades. The character debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble, which released on Game Gear back in 1994. In that game, Fang was originally referred to as "Nack the Weasel" and was later given the name "Fang the Sniper." Fang's Big Break actually references his previous aliases, offering an in-canon explanation for why he's had so many names! Apparently, Fang has used "all sorts of tricks" to cover his trail through the years.

While Fang has appeared in a lot of different Sonic media, the character's appearance in Sonic Superstars is easily his most high-profile one. The game might even mark the first time that some Sonic fans have even seen him, but hopefully this will lead to more appearances in the future!

Sonic Superstars Villains

Given how few games Fang has been in over the years, the character's appearance in Sonic Superstars might seem a bit unusual. However, Fang's Big Break makes it clear why Fang is on this job alongside Dr. Eggman; Sonic's nemesis clearly had need of a villain for hire, and that's a role Fang has played often in Sonic media! Fang is also a character that appeared in the "classic" style Sonic games, which is why he made more sense to use over a modern character like Shadow, or Rouge.

We've learned a lot about the role Fang is playing in Sonic Superstars, but Trip's role remains the biggest question. The sungazer lizard is a brand-new character debuting in the game, and she's so far been depicted in a way that suggests she's a lot more innocent than Eggman or Fang. In addition to the prequel comic, Sega has released an animated short, which takes place after Eggman, Fang, and Trip are all together. In that short, Trip can be seen gazing at a flower, shortly before Eggman crushes it under foot.

Sonic Superstars Release Date

Sonic Superstars will be available October 17th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Superstars? What do you think of Fang's Big Break so far?