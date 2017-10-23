Sonic Team Designer Wants Samba De Amigo On Nintendo Switch – And So Do We

While music/rhythm games are still popular these days, we aren't quite seeing as many as we used to back in their heyday. Nowadays we have the likes of Dance Dance Revolution and Ubisoft's Just Dance, but years ago, we could enjoy a number of oddball favorites – including Samba de Amigo.

This Sega product got its start back on the Dreamcast, and was so incredibly well over with fans that the publisher made special Maraca controllers to work with it. Since then, though, we haven't seen that much of it, aside from a Gearbox-produced port for the Nintendo Wii that sold pretty decently.

But what about the Nintendo Switch? Wouldn't Samba de Amigo be an ideal fit for Nintendo's system, especially with its JoyCon set-up and the ability to dance to "Tubthumping" pretty much anywhere? Sonic Team designer and producer Shun Nakamura seems to think so.

While speaking with Eurogamer, Nakamura expressed his desire to bring back all things Samba. "I really, really want to make it!" he said. "This is coming from someone who had to make physical items you had to buy and plug into your console in order to play Samba de Amigo at home. When the Wii came out, there was only one Wii Remote, and you had to buy another one. You could still do it, but it's a bit of a hurdle to get over. The first time I saw the Switch, I thought oh my god – this is it! You don't have to buy another peripheral, you don't need to buy another controller. I'm really, really interested in that."

But don't get your hopes set too high, as Sega hasn't even come close to green lighting the project just yet. That said, there is some interest out there, and once Sonic Team is finished up with its Sonic Forces, who knows what could be next on the squad's plate?

One thing, though – definitely bring back the classic Sega tunes as unlockables. We need that After Burner theme to groove along to again.

You can check out Sonic Team's latest work when Sonic Forces releases on November 7th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.