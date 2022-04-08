Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Will See Tika Sumpter Return

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will see actress Tika Sumpter return as Maddie Wachowski in the upcoming sequel. The actress confirmed her role in the film during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. According to Sumpter, filming for the sequel is set to begin in March. The first movie was shot in Vancouver, and that will be the case for the sequel, but Sumpter also revealed that some filming will take place in Hawaii, as well. Perhaps that means Sonic, Maddie, and Tom will get a chance to take a vacation before their next big adventure!

The news was shared by @TailsChannel, which included a video in the Tweet embedded below.

New: Actress @iamtikasumpter confirmed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that she will reprise her role in #SonicMovie2, and announced additional filming in Hawaii. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/9E7jZ0yCMQ — Sonic News & Updates • Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) January 26, 2021

In the film, Maddie Wachowski is the wife of Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). As of this writing, very little information has been revealed about Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Director Tim Fowler will return, and Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and Jim Carrey are expected to accompany him, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. The end of the previous film saw Carrey's Dr. Robotnik exiled to a mushroom-covered dimension, but plotting his return. Carrey has spoken at length about the enjoyment he found in the role, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the villain return!

The previous film also teased an appearance by Sonic's longtime sidekick Miles "Tails" Prower. The character made a brief cameo in a post-credit sequence, voiced by actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey. O'Shaughnessey is the lone actor in the first film to reprise a role from the video games; she had previously voiced Tails in games such as Sonic Forces and Team Sonic Racing. Whether or not she will return as well remains to be seen, but it seems that both Tails and Knuckles might have major roles.

With filming set to begin soon, it seems that many of the questions regarding will be answered in the very near future! Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you happy to see Sumpter return for the sequel?