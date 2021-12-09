Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Fans Hyped About Tails

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are hyped about Tails’ voice actor for the second movie. That’s right, tomorrow at The Game Awards, people will get their first look at the sequel to the most popular video game movie of the modern era. Sonic the Hedgehog came out last year right before the pandemic got rolling and earnest and still managed to do great numbers. A sequel was quickly green-lighted, and it’s clear that things are going to be grander this time around. That means Colleen O’Shaughnessy as Tails and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles. When the poster for the movie surfaced on social media, people were delighted to see how prominent Jim Carrey’s Robotnik was this time. With all the video game wildness of the character firmly intact! (And is that the Tornado just casually being acknowledged as well?) It’s shaping up to be a massive reveal and the love-fest is already running. Check out some of the fun reactions down below:

“Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y’all to see him on the big screen,” O’Shaughnessy tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1468581182979776513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Series star Ben Schwartz chimed in, “THE LEGEND @VOColleen WILL BE VOICING TAILS IN #SonicMovie2!!! She is incredible in this movie! Can’t wait for everyone to see! HOORRAYYY!!!!!!”

Are you looking forward to Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Let us know down in the comments!

It’s okay, you’re among friends

https://twitter.com/Kag19941410/status/1468753402599464962?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Can’t wait

https://twitter.com/misterfilmstock/status/1468754810195349504?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Everyone’s very happy

https://twitter.com/yuffiezita/status/1468755365965803528?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Very particular

https://twitter.com/joshparks91/status/1468755633222475776?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Freaking awesome

https://twitter.com/santlaucent/status/1468755660040925185?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hoping for a reference

https://twitter.com/RJshuu/status/1468121614667501574?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A fun quirk

https://twitter.com/ponettplus/status/1468311480537956355?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Would be awesome