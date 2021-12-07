Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Tails Voice Actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey Confirmed for Sequel

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the upcoming sequel set to release next year on April 8th, has officially levelled up with the announcement that voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey will reprise her role as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in the movie. O’Shaughnessey has provided the voice of Tails for years now, and even briefly featured in the stinger setting up the sequel at the end of the original movie.

“Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure,” O’Shaughnessey announced on social media this afternoon. “Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in [Sonic the Hedgehog 2]! Can’t wait for y’all to see him on the big screen.” You can check out her announcement for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/VOColleen/status/1468305802687483911

The first synopsis of the movie’s plot might have come from a copyright filing, though it has yet to be officially confirmed:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. It is confirmed that the sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and, as of today, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the near future? What do you think about O’Shaughnessey reprising as Tails? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!