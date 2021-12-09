Sonic the Hedgehog Cinematic Universe Teased Ahead of Trailer

During The Game Awards 2021, viewers will get a chance to see the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That news was revealed earlier today alongside the first poster for the film, and Geoff Keighley has now confirmed that he has seen the trailer. On Twitter, the host teased that the trailer is “insanely good,” while stating that fans might not be “fully ready for the Sonic Cinematic Universe.” That last bit might be wishful thinking on Keighley’s part, or maybe Sega and Paramount are already planning spin-offs if the movie is successful enough. Sonic certainly has the cast for it!

The Tweet from Keighley can be found embedded below.

Of course, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 seems like a movie with a lot of spin-off potential! Knuckles the Echidna and Dr. Robotnik are being played by Idris Elba and Jim Carrey, respectively. Both stars could easily helm their own spin-off, and both characters have even had their own video games in the past. Spin-offs would be a great place to introduce some ancillary Sonic characters, as well. Over the last 30 years, Sonic has developed a huge cast of supporting characters that could be introduced. Perhaps we might see characters like Rouge the Bat or the members of Chaotix in a Knuckles film, or Shadow could appear in a Dr. Robotnik movie!

Marvel Studios did not invent the idea of the cinematic universe, but its success has resulted in a number of studios making similar attempts. Most of those efforts have flopped, but only because studios tried to rush them into existence. “Cinematic Universe” has also become a popular buzzword, and it’s possible Keighley is just using it to build hype ahead of tomorrow’s reveal. For now, Sonic fans will just have to wait and see what happens!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

