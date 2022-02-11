New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 TV Spot Revealed Ahead of Super Bowl

As people gear up not only for Super Bowl LVI this weekend but also for all the commercials mixed in that are worth sticking around for each year, Sonic the Hedgehog has made an early appearance with a new TV spot. Released on Friday, the “Big Game Spot” featuring the characters from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was shared to show Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Knuckles, and Tails through different clips we’ll see in the sequel itself when it launches on April 8th.

That TV spot can be seen below featuring Sonic and Knuckles first. Through a clever coin toss joke, we get Tails, too, the beloved character from the Sonic fandom who made an appearance at the end of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. After making their Super Bowl tie-in clear, it’s straight to business with some new scenes from the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bengals or Rams? We have no idea, but the Hedgehog can take ‘em both. 👀 Check out the new BIG GAME spot for #SonicMovie2. pic.twitter.com/P7GyiZLMBw — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 11, 2022

Some parts of the clip shown above may look familiar given that parts of the footage were reused elsewhere, but some of it is indeed new. We’ve seen the snowboarding scene as recently as this week when it was revealed for the first time, for example, but the banter between Knuckles and Sonic was absent in the previous clip. Given how much of the movie’s been shown off through clips like these, we can probably expect to see plenty more of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 before it releases in theaters.

Knuckles himself has expectedly been featured in several of these teasers in the build up to the new movie. The character is well known to Sonic’s fans, but he wasn’t in the first movie and was instead saved for the second. He’ll be voiced by Idris Elba which was a popular announcement when the news was shared and was an appropriate pick for the character according to many.

Watching the first movie and checking out these sorts of clips will tell you much of what you need to know about the new movie, but a synopsis released previously will clear up any other questions just in case.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation,” a synopsis of the film reads. “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8th.