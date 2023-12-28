Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Fans Project Holiday Sequel Success
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming next winter!
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 fans are already forecasting big things for the movie. On Twitter, users are reacting to a list of all of the 2024 film releases. Paramount Pictures is planning on giving the fans their third look at the blue blur around the holidays next year. As a result, the fans are already calling their shot by saying Sonic 3 will be the biggest release at the end of the year. It's an interesting argument. The movie's biggest competition will be Mufasa: The Lion King. Despite a massive Disney franchise, the Sonic movies have worked themselves into the modern theater landscape. Both entries have scored points with fans and the third entry is poised to adapt some elements from a fan-favorite title in Sonic Adventure 2. Check out the discussion below!
With this newest entry for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, people have been wondering what's going to happen. ComicBook.com caught up with Ben Schwartz a the Renfield premiere. The plan going forward is under lock and key. But, he was nice 0enough to address it with us.
All these sequels, and the only one making a billion is Sonic 3 https://t.co/qSnjJQIVs8 pic.twitter.com/DVhP7qDY6l— SALTi Gio🧂 (@ImRealSALTi) December 26, 2023
"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz mused. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."
Do you think Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will clear a billion? Let us know down in the comments!
Deadpool 3— FRANCHISE FEVER (@franchisefever1) December 28, 2023
Sonic 3 https://t.co/IWi9Jx82wK
Me during the Space Colony Ark portion of the Sonic 3 movie: https://t.co/CXUd9hB1FP— A•MIR the Absurdist (@metwithamiracle) December 28, 2023
Never seen a sonic movie but I might see Sonic 3 for the shadow appearance, my inner edgelord beckons me.— Zen (@TheZenEcho) December 28, 2023
Sonic 3 https://t.co/ObFBEYqXRs pic.twitter.com/uiKMmDGcmw— emily (@agntvex) December 28, 2023
Less than a year until sonic 3 pic.twitter.com/PgpXjCu1nJ— Joey (@Joeybutcool) December 26, 2023
Sonic 3 baby https://t.co/p8yM58YkMv pic.twitter.com/lrKBR4zZ6W— NachC1106 (@NachC1106) December 26, 2023
We are officially one year away from the release of Sonic 3! pic.twitter.com/RFqo9IFws6— KC (@RangerRelly) December 20, 2023
Sonic 3 when Maria dies https://t.co/GgAdBD2RSJ pic.twitter.com/NolPVy2YnP— 🎄🎁Buy My Girlfriend's Poetry Book For Christmas! (@JohnnyBud) December 26, 2023