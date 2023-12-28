Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Fans Project Holiday Sequel Success

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 fans are already forecasting big things for the movie. On Twitter, users are reacting to a list of all of the 2024 film releases. Paramount Pictures is planning on giving the fans their third look at the blue blur around the holidays next year. As a result, the fans are already calling their shot by saying Sonic 3 will be the biggest release at the end of the year. It's an interesting argument. The movie's biggest competition will be Mufasa: The Lion King. Despite a massive Disney franchise, the Sonic movies have worked themselves into the modern theater landscape. Both entries have scored points with fans and the third entry is poised to adapt some elements from a fan-favorite title in Sonic Adventure 2. Check out the discussion below!

With this newest entry for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, people have been wondering what's going to happen. ComicBook.com caught up with Ben Schwartz a the Renfield premiere. The plan going forward is under lock and key. But, he was nice 0enough to address it with us.

All these sequels, and the only one making a billion is Sonic 3 https://t.co/qSnjJQIVs8 pic.twitter.com/DVhP7qDY6l — SALTi Gio🧂 (@ImRealSALTi) December 26, 2023

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz mused. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

