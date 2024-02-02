Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Bringing Back Jim Carrey as Robotnik

Actor Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, reports from Friday confirmed. The announcement follows speculation on whether or not Carrey would return to the role after he suggested that he was retired from acting which caused Sonic the Hedgehog fans to worry that they wouldn't see Robotnik at all in the third movie, or perhaps worse, would see someone else try and take up the role and live up to Carrey's performance. The movie itself also got short teaser trailer reaffirming that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 would be out on December 20, 2024.

The teaser trailer from the official Paramount socials for the movie series that mentioned the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release window doubled as a tease for Shadow the Hedgehog, too. Spoilers for those who haven't seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yet, but the movie ended with a very clear indication that we'd see Shadow the Hedgehog introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after Knuckles was introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Jim Carrey Returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 3

But before getting to the teaser, the bigger news first: Carrey is back as Robotnik. Variety reported this week that Carrey would be back in the role after it was left up in the air whether he'd return for another Sonic the Hedgehog movie. As Sonic the Hedgehog 2 viewers may recall, the movie ended with Robotnik's giant robot splatting on the ground, though without Robotnik's body recovered, it was implied that Robotnik was still alive. That tease was clear enough, but Carrey's retirement comments caused Sonic the Hedgehog fans to worry.

"Well, I'm retiring…Probably. I'm being fairly serious, yeah," he admitted. "It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says it's really going to be important for people to see," Carrey said in a past interview with Access. "I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, 'I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough.'"

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Teaser

You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024

Separate from the welcome Carrey news was a teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that previewed the inevitable clash between Sonic the Hedgehog and Shadow when the new movie releases. That teaser can be seen above, though it doesn't show much of the movie beyond a logo of sorts featuring both Shadow and Sonic.

Back in November, it was teased that production on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was underway with the movie getting the December 20, 2024, release date at that time, too. In addition to the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Knuckles is also getting his very own TV show which will be coming to Paramount+.