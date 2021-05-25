Horizon Forbidden West State of Play Announced by PlayStation

✖

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has announced that the next PlayStation State of Play will be all about its upcoming video game, set to release later this year for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The new State of Play is specifically set to take place at 5PM ET/2PM PT on Thursday, May 27th, and will include a lengthy countdown beginning at 12PM ET/9AM PT. Additionally, it has been announced that the State of Play will include 20 minutes of gameplay, 14 of which will be completely new.

Beyond the fact that the State of Play itself will include gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West featuring Aloy, the franchise's protagonist, captured on the PlayStation 5, it is unclear exactly what the event might reveal. There is still no official release date beyond "2021" for the upcoming title, and it seems like the right sort of time and place to announce such a thing. And the "uniquely crafted countdown" that begins much earlier in the day is entirely a mystery at this point.

"This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store," said Mathijs de Jonge, Horizon Forbidden West's game director, as part of the announcement. "Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions."

Developer by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to release at some point this year for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

