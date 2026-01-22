Sega Insider Drops Tease of Next Sonic Game

A noteworthy Sega insider has dropped a new tease of what fans can expect from the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game. While Sega tends to release a new Sonic game of some sort each year, mainline installments in the franchise tend to come about at a bit of a slower rate. At this point, the last major 3D Sonic title was 2022’s Sonic Frontiers, which brought the high-speed the series is known for to an open-world (or open-zone, as Sega called it) format. Now, for those who enjoyed Frontiers, it sounds like the next Sonic game should have a lot in common with this title.

In a recent interaction on social media, gaming insider Nate the Hate was bluntly asked to leak the next 3D Sonic game. Nate didn’t do exactly that, but he responded by asking the user if they happened to like Sonic Frontiers. Naturally, many fans inferred that this meant that the newest Sonic game will potentially be that of Sonic Frontiers 2. And even if it’s not a direct sequel to Frontiers, it suggests that this new title will have a lot in common with its predecessor.

To hear that Sega’s next 3D Sonic game will be similar to Sonic Frontiers shouldn’t be much of a shock. While critics and players were a bit mixed on Frontiers, the game sold incredibly well for Sega. Since its launch in 2022, Sonic Frontiers has gone on to sell nearly five million copies around the globe. To put into context just how impressive this is, it means that Frontiers is one of the highest-selling Sonic games ever and only trails the likes of the original Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

If Sonic Frontiers 2 (or whatever this follow-up might be called) is indeed on the horizon, then the question becomes its release date. Currently, Sega hasn’t announced any Sonic games that are planned to launch in 2026, but as mentioned, it’s rare for there not to be a new Sonic title of some sort each year. As such, perhaps there’s a chance that Sonic Frontiers 2 will arrive before the end of 2026, especially since this year represents the 35th anniversary of Sonic as a whole.

