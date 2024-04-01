Sonic the Hedgehog IHOP Collaboration Includes Special Menu and Exclusive Video Game Content

Sonic the Hedgehog has seen a number of promotions with restaurant chains over the years, and a new one is set to kick off at participating IHOP locations. The restaurants will feature a Sonic-inspired menu, with different dishes inspired by Sonic and his supporting cast. Each dish plays on the character's coloration, name, or general characteristics in some fun and unique ways. There are six dishes in total, including the Dr. Eggman's Benedict, Sonic's Blue Blur Special, and the hilariously named Knuckles' Chicken Sandwich. An image of the full Sonic menu can be found below.

(Photo: Sega, IHOP)

While the menu items might be enough to sway some Sonic fans into going to IHOP, the promotion also gives visitors the opportunity to obtain special Sonic the Hedgehog rewards. PanCoins are the rewards program at IHOP, and they'll soon be redeemable for Sonic content. Sonic Superstars players can get an exclusive skin for Amy Rose, and points will be redeemable for full downloads of Sonic video games, including Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Origins Plus. As of this writing, none of these rewards seems to be available through Stack Rewards. Last but not least, IHOP will be offering Sonic themed gift cards through May 5th.

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is the latest game in the Sonic franchise. Released late last year, the game is the first 2D Sonic title to feature four-player co-op. In addition to Sonic himself, players can choose between fan favorite characters like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. Since launch, the game has featured a number of skin options for the playable cast, including a rabbit skin inspired by Naoto Ohshima's original Sonic the Hedgehog concept art! Unfortunately, we don't know what IHOP's exclusive Amy skin will look like, but hopefully Sega won't keep fans waiting long.

Sonic Superstars was something of a commercial bust for Sega. While reviews were mixed or average on Metacritic, the game failed to find a significant audience. It didn't help that Sonic Superstars was released in October, a month where it was surrounded by major game releases, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The game has gotten a number of discounts since then, with some retailers cutting the game down to half or even less than its $60 launch price. That could result in a lot more people discovering the game, especially since there's a new Sonic streaming series coming to Paramount+ this month.

Knuckles on Paramount+

The IHOP promotion comes just a few weeks ahead of the release of Knuckles on Paramount+. The streaming series will include some returning characters from the Sonic live-action movies, but the majority of the focus will be on Knuckles and Green Hills deputy Wade Whipple. All six episodes of the show will be released on April 26th.

