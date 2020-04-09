Sonic the Hedgehog Highlights a Bunch of the Movie’s Easter Eggs in New Video

If you weren’t already aware, Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital home video, which means a whole lot of people can now pick through the film for little nods and winks at the source material. And there are plenty to find! A new video from Paramount Pictures specifically helps with this endeavor by highlighting several prominent Easter eggs, and it’s a nice reminder that some real love went into the crafting of the movie.

Now, to be clear, the video in no way covers all of the little tidbits sprinkled throughout, but it does a good job at calling attention to some of the bigger references to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as a whole, including some of the obvious ones that might not be so obvious to a casual viewer. For example, when Sonic happens to eyeball the map of possible worlds when trying to escape Dr. Robotnik for the first time, there is a big jewel-looking island on there. Perhaps… even an emerald-like island, full of chaos?

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the film, if you’re somehow not familiar:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital with a physical Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release set for May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

