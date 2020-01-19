Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Reveals New TV Spots

Paramount’s new Sonic the Hedgehog movie is less than a month away, and it’s marketing for the highly-anticipated talkie is here, and unsurprisingly Paramount is putting a lot of money behind the video game movie. That said, despite this, we still haven’t gotten a new trailer since last month’s one, which notably revealed baby Sonic. However, what we have been getting is plenty of TV spots and new specified ads.

More specifically, Paramount dropped two new TV spots this week, both which have been captured and shared by the good folk over at Tails’ Channel. And as you can see, the new TV spots don’t really reveal anything salient, however, they do feature new footage.

Here’s a video recording of a #SonicMovie ad spot that aired on American television today. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/vf2vt2yyHh — Tails’ Channel · #SonicMovie News & Updates (@TailsChannel) January 14, 2020

In addition to the new TV spots, Paramount has also been showing off the movie in other ways. For example, there’s a new Instagram ad making the rounds.

This is a #SonicMovie mobile ad, by the way. https://t.co/hUIoxaXbLZ — Tails’ Channel · #SonicMovie News & Updates (@TailsChannel) January 14, 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to debut on February 14, also known as Valentines Day.

In the most recent and related news, this week Paramount shared a slew of new character posters and the movie received a PG rating that warns a little bit of mild violence and language, plus some good ol’ rule behavior. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, last week one of the show’s new characters seemingly leaked. Spoilers, it’s an owl.